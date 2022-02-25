Zelensky told European leaders 'this might be the last time you see me alive,' report says
In a video address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he and his family were Russia's top two targets.Full Article
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned European leaders he may not survive the Russian invasion of Ukraine during a video..
