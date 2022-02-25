9to5Mac Happy Hour 370: 2022 Apple Silicon lineup, foldable rumors

Benjamin has put a Thunderbolt cable in his new MacBook’s HDMI port one too many times. Plus, Mark Gurman at Bloomberg gives us the breakdown on all the specs of the Apple Silicon Macs due this year. Plus, there are some wild rumors about foldable display MacBooks and iPhones.



