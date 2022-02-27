Microsoft Announces New Windows Update Improvements in Windows 11

The latest Windows 11 preview build (now available for insiders enrolled in the Dev channel of the Insider program) comes with Windows Update improvements for IT admins. Specifically aimed at the education sector, this new update comes in the form of a policy that makes it possible to turn off Windows Update notifications on specific devices. In other words, IT admins can now turn off all notifications, including or excluding restart warnings, so students wouldn’t be bothered by the message showing up on their devices. The policy is simply called “Display options for update notifications” and can be found at the following location: Computer configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update > Manage end user experience > Display options for update notifications Only available for insiders for now Keep in mind, however, that this new policy is currently available for Windows insiders only, but it shouldn’t ta...