LEGO March 2022 buyers guide: Check out all of the new Star Wars, Marvel, and other kits

The largest collection of new LEGO sets are now going live to kick off March, with nearly 50 just-released creations joining the lineup. Headlined by the latest LEGO Star Wars sets and life-sized Marvel relics, there’s also the latest Technic supercars and a series of other builds. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for March 2022, which are now available for purchase.



more…