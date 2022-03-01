WhoCrashed 7 adds full support for Windows 11 and latest bugchecks to improve diagnosis

Blue-screen errors can be the hardest ones of all for Windows users to troubleshoot. Usually there’s a low-lying problem -- kernel or driver corruption, or even hardware failure. But how do you go about diagnosing the problem and finding the cure? WhoCrashed is a tool designed to help you interpret these crashes, and with the release of WhoCrashed 7.0 Home Edition, this powerful diagnostics tool just got a lot better. The key improvement in WhoCrashed 7 is full compatibility with Windows 11. This includes full support for the latest bugchecks, ensuring users gain an accurate analysis and description of the… [Continue Reading]