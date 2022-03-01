Apple is the latest big name that pulls from Russia after the invasion of Ukraine, with the company announcing today that it’s suspending all sales in the country indefinitely. The Cupertino-based tech giant says it would no longer export any devices to Russia, and in addition, the information displayed on Apple Maps would be updated to no longer include traffic and live incidents in Ukraine. At the same time, Apple says it has removed some Russian apps from the App Store, while Apple Pay now comes with a series of limitations in Russia. Apps banned from the App Store “We are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence. We are supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region,” Apple said. “We have taken a number of actions in response to the invasion. We have paused all ...Full Article
Apple Suspends All Sales in Russia
