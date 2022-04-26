Russian troops in Ukraine have suffered as many deaths as the entire 9-year Afghan war that contributed to the USSR's collapse
Approximately 15,000 Russian troops died in the invasion of Ukraine, per UK's Defense secretary.Full Article
Watch VideoUkrainian forces fought Saturday to hold off a Russian advance in their country's south and east, where the Kremlin is..
Despite global condemnation of alleged war crimes, despite the military setbacks and the deaths of perhaps thousands of Russian..