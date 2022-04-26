What's needed to improve trust in AI?

Digital technology company, Kainos, along with award-winning slow news organization, Tortoise, has produced a report looking at how business leaders should respond to challenges around trust in AI. Through interviews with twenty international AI experts -- from companies including Accenture, The Alan Turing Institute, and UNESCO -- the report identifies three guiding principles to improve trust in AI. These are: harnessing the role of the AI ethicist; embedding pluralistic governing principles to adapt to emerging regulation; and delivering holistic explainability. "The AI ecosystem has the potential to deliver huge societal benefits in everything from health to education to sustainability," says… [Continue Reading]