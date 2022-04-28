Android app deals of the day: Star Wars Pinball 7, KOTOR I and II, Space Invaders, more

Your list of the best Android app deals of the day courtesy of Google Play are now ready to go. Alongside today’s offers on Galaxy S22 Ultra S-View Flip Covers and Samsung ANC Galaxy Buds Live, we have a series of notable Star Wars app deals, shoot’em ups, musical adventures, and more. Highlights include titles like Star Wars Pinball 7, Star Wars: KOTOR I and II, Space Invaders Infinity Gene, Despotism 3k, Dariusburst -SP-, and much more. Head below the fold for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.



