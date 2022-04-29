Sony officially blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch in June
Published
After Sony unveiled the new PlayStation Plus program launching this summer, gamers soon realized a more affordable PS Now subscription would net them premium access at a particularly discounted rate. Anyone with a PS Now subscription would automatically be transitioned to the new premium PS Plus tier, but Sony has now stitched up the obvious loophole – it’s hard to believe they even left it open in the first place – to stop gamers from taking advantage. Head below for more details.
