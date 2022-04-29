Sony officially blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch in June

Sony officially blocks subscription stacking ahead of new PlayStation Plus launch in June

9to5Toys

Published

After Sony unveiled the new PlayStation Plus program launching this summer, gamers soon realized a more affordable PS Now subscription would net them premium access at a particularly discounted rate. Anyone with a PS Now subscription would automatically be transitioned to the new premium PS Plus tier, but Sony has now stitched up the obvious loophole – it’s hard to believe they even left it open in the first place – to stop gamers from taking advantage. Head below for more details. 

more…

Full Article