More Than 6 in 10 PCs Are Currently Running Google Chrome

Microsoft is investing big in Microsoft Edge, and all these efforts are already paying off. The company’s new browser is currently the runner-up in the browser race, however, it remains at far distance behind leader Google Chrome. New statistics provided by StatCounter for April 2022 show that Google Chrome continues to be the leading browser on the desktop, with more than 6 in 10 PCs out there currently running it. The market share of Google Chrome has reached 66.58% last month, according to StatCounter. Furthermore, Microsoft Edge has managed to increase its market share to 10.07%, which means that approximately 1 in 10 PCs stick with the browser. Microsoft Edge is the default browser on Windows 10 and Windows 11, though the stats seem to suggest that many users are actually making the switch to another app. Safari, which continues to be exclusive to Apple’...