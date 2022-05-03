Best May the 4th deals on Star Wars games, apps, and more

It’s time for our roundup all of the best May the 4th deals on games across all platforms for Stars Wars Day 2022. We have already delivered all of the top price drops on LEGO building kits as well as the nine-movie collection, and much more, with loads of May the 4th merchandise still on the way. But much like years past, the Stars Wars console titles and app deals have already begun to kick off, and we have everything waiting for you below in our 2022 edition of the the best May the 4th deals on games after the jump.



more…