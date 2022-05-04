New York City pension funds sue Activision over financial records.
The funds claim Activision failed to turn over records as they investigate whether Activision secured a fair price in its planned sale to Microsoft.Full Article
The New York City-based pension funds, who are shareholders, claimed the rushed deal undervalued Activision and hurt shareholder..