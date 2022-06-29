How web scraping has gone from niche to mainstream [Q&A]

Web scraping -- collecting data from websites -- has been around almost as long as the internet has existed. But recently it's gone from a little-known niche to a serious activity, using automation to collect large amounts of information. We spoke to Julius Černiauskas, CEO of data acquisition company Oxylabs to find out more about web scraping and how it has evolved. BN: How has web scraping technology been changing over the years? Have there been any significant developments? JC: The development of web scraping is intertwined with the development of the internet. As websites are becoming more advanced, web… [Continue Reading]