Add Gerber’s Mini Keychain Knife with lifetime warranty to your EDC at $17 (Matching 2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 and currently on sale for $21.50 directly from Gerber, it more typically sells in the $20 range at Amazon where it is matching the 2022 low we have only tracked once before today. This model delivers both a cutting and scraping edge to your EDC in a form-factor small enough for your keychain. The dual-use blade is deployed with a starter tab and secured in place with a “nail flick” while shipping with the brand’s usual lifetime warranty. More deals and details below.



more…