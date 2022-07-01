iPhone 14 Demand Already Expected to Be Higher Than of the iPhone 13

Apple is currently giving the finishing touches to the iPhone 14 launch strategy, as the mass production is expected to begin in just a few weeks. And given the debut of the new-generation iPhone is expected to take place in September, we already have the first forecasts regarding the sales the new model could record. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he’s seeing evidence that indicates the demand for the iPhone 14 could be higher than the one recorded by iPhone 13. In theory, this isn’t necessarily a surprise, especially given the iPhone 13 sales have been hit by the component shortage, but Kuo says Chinese retailers are required to pay a higher prepaid deposit to make sure they have enough iPhone 14 supply. iPhone 14 expected to launch in September As a result, it looks like everybody is confident the iPhone 14 would be a hit. “The demand for iPhone 14 in the Chinese market may be stronger than that of the iPhone 13 from the viewpoints of distr...