NBA 2K23 Arrives in September with Michael Jordan on the Cover

2K confirmed this week that the next entry in the NBA series will have Michael Jordan on the cover. The 14-time NBA All-Star, six-time NBA World Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player, Michael Jordan will appear on both covers of the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the ultra-premium NBA 2K23 Championship Edition. The announcement also mentions September 9 as the release date for NBA 2K23 with July 7 the date when pre-orders will go live for the various editions of the game. Michael Jordan returns to the iconic game series, giving an opportunity for new fans and veterans to celebrate a talent that’s unlikely to be rivaled by anyone in the near future. Besides Michael Jordan, NBA 2K23 also marks the return of the Jordan Challenge, which encourages players to recreate 15 iconic moments from Jordan’s amazing career. All 10 of the original Challenges from NBA 2K11 have been completely overhauled and will make a comeback this year, alongside five new ico...