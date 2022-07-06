God of War Ragnarok Launches in November, Pre-Orders Kick Off on July 15

Sony and Santa Monica Studio have just revealed the most anticipated game of the year, God of War Ragnarok, releases on November 9. The game will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, with pre-orders kicking off on July 15. Along with the release date, Sony also announced that four editions of God of War Ragnarok will be available for purchase starting next week. Regardless of what edition of the game players pre-order, they will receive two-in game cosmetics: Kratos Risen Snow Armor and Atreus Risen Snow Tunic. The Standard Edition of God of War Ragnarok will sell for $60-$70, depending on the platform. PlayStation 4 players will have the option to upgrade to the PS5 version for $10, regardless of whether they have a physical or digital edition. God of War Ragnarok Digital Deluxe Edition includes a bunch of cosmetic items, many of them available at different moments in the game. No price has been revealed for this edition, but we know it ...