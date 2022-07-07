Apple releases full trailer for ‘Luck’, its first animated feature film in partnership with Skydance

Apple today released the full trailer for the first full-length 3D animated feature film coming to Apple TV+. Luck is the first movie to be released as part of Apple’s exclusive deal with Skydance Animation.



Luck centers on Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world. But her fortune changes when she finds the Land of Luck, a secret factory which manages all the lucky and unlucky moments that happen in the world. Sam’s adventure includes meeting up with some amazing mythical creatures, including a talking black cat, a dragon, and everything in-between. See the trailer below …



