When is Prime Day 2022? Everything you need to know, early deals, and more

If you’re still asking what day is Prime Day? Or when is Prime Day this year? It is time to ensure you’re ready to go. “What day is Prime Day?” is a simple question to answer now that everything has been confirmed for next week on July 12 and 13. Set to easily go down as the biggest shopping event of the year thus far, in many cases the Prime Day price drops rival the Black Friday offers without the massive hysteria of rushing the storefronts. Amazon’s two-day shopping event delivers deep price drops across just about every product category, and we here at 9to5Toys are looking to make sure you know exactly when Prime Day deals go live (some of them have already and will do before the official July 12 start date) and to help optimize the savings for you and your family.



