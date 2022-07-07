OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your Mac with first discount to $169

OWC’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $169 shipped. Marking the very first discount since just launching last fall, this is a new all-time low from the usual $179 price tag. Delivering one of the more compact offerings on the market for a Thunderbolt 4 hub, this offering from OWC packs four ports which are accessible via the single TB4 cable that plugs into your Mac or other compatible device. There are notably three Thunderbolt 4 ports which gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable, as well as a USB-A slot to round out the package. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.



