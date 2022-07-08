News24.com | JUST IN | Japan confirms former PM Shinzo Abe shot, 'condition unknown'
The Japanese government has confirmed that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been shot in the western region of Nara.Full Article
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died at a hospital in Nara on Friday after he was shot during a public speech. Abe, 67,..
Japanese leader Fumio Kishida has said former prime minister Shinzo Abe is in a “severe condition” after being shot at a..