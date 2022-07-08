Today’s best game deals: Resident Evil Village $29, Skull and Bones + $10 credit, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil Village from $29 shipped on PS4, PS5, and Xbox. Also on sale for *$30 *via PSN. Regularly up to $60, this is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find on the latest main line RE title. Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in the series with “photorealistic graphics,” first-person action, and more as players assume the role of Ethan Winters uncovering the mysteries of the titular village and the terrifying characters that inhabit it. “More than just a mysterious backdrop for the Horrifying events that unfold in the game, The village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover.” Back at the beginning of June, Sony unveiled a new PS VR edition on the way for its upcoming virtual reality headset as well as the exciting news of the beloved Resident Evil 4 getting the remake treatment. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including The Disney Afternoon Collection, Skull and Bones pre-order with a $10 credit, Among Us, and much more.



