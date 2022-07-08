GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE X 360mm AiO cooler with 60mm LCD screen at new low of $210

Amazon is offering the GIGABYTE AORUS WATERFORCE X 360mm All-in-One Liquid Cooler for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $260, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to keep your processor cool regardless of what generation or manufacturer, this AiO features a unique 60x60mm circular full color LCD display that allows you to show text, images, videos, and more. The screen can rotate so you can ensure that it’s properly placed in your system and a high-performance pump is also in tow. The pump can efficiently move water through the system for high-end CPU cooling and there’s also high-performance, low-noise Graphene Nano Lubricated ARGB fans. You’ll use the RGB FUSION 2.0 software to control this cooler. Keep reading for more.



