Apple Watch Series 7 fall to new all-time lows from $284 (Save $115) ahead of Prime Day

Ahead of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is now offering new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 7 models. Headlining is the 45mm GPS offering at *$314 shipped*. Down from $429, this is $115 in savings and a new all-time low at $45 under our previous mention. Those savings also carry over to 41mm GPS styles, which start at *$284* and deliver the same $115 discount from the usual $399 price tag.



Regardless of which style you’re looking at, this is Apple’s latest fitness companion which comes backed by a noticeably larger screen. Apple Watch Series 7 also sports a new fast charging mode which supplements all-day battery life with the ability to deliver enough charge to wear overnight in just 8 minutes. Then staples like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, ability to take ECG readings complete the build. Here’s how it compares to the previous-generation models, as well. Then head below for more.



