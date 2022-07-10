Apple’s AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe case drops to $174 at Amazon (Save $75)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s latest AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case for $174 shipped. While you’d normally pay $249, today’s offer delivers $75 in savings while beating our previous several mentions by $1. This returns it to the 2022 low and best price since the holidays. So while there’s a chance we see some slightly more enticing discounts in the next few days, this will likely be the best readily-available price.



Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and then head below for more.



