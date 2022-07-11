Amazon’s latest Fire TVs now on sale for Prime Day: 4K Max $35, more from just $12

Amazon is now carrying its Prime Day 2022 savings over to its entire lineup of latest Fire TV streaming media players. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One particular highlight falls to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at $34.99. Down from $55, today’s offer marks the second-best price of the year and is sitting at within $5 of the 2022 low. As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience.



