Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Speaker returns to 2022 low at $150 (Reg. $200+)

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $220 like it typically fetches at Best Buy, this is $70 off the going rate, $50 under the most recent listing on Amazon, and only the second time we have seen it down this low in 2022 there. This model delivers over 20 hours of wireless playback with a 20 minute fast charge providing 6 hours of additional operation as well. The Stockwell II features stereophonic audio – a “unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall” – alongside the vintage guitar amp-inspired treatment with a steel grille, an IPX4 rating for water-resistance, Bluetooth 5.0 streaming from your smart gear, and a series of top-panel controls for dialing in bass, treble, and volume levels. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.



more…