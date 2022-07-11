Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Controller hits $40 all-time low for Prime Day (Reg. $70)

*Update:* As part of its Amazon Luna Prime Day deals, Amazon is now bundling its Luna Cloud game controller with its phone clip at $52.98 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $83 together at full price, this is a new all-time low and notable way to bolster your on-the-go cloud gaming rig. Just remember, you can score the controller on its own for $40 below.



The Amazon Luna Prime Day deals have arrived. Today Amazon is offering Prime members its Luna Cloud Game Controller for *$39.99 shipped* (this price is scheduled to go live now, and will be shortly if it isn’t already). The regularly $70 gamepad is now 43% or $30 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low. This year’s Prime Day offer is $20 under the previous 2022 low making now a notable opportunity to score one. While the Luna controller is designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service “where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own,” it also works with Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices over Bluetooth. Powered up over USB-C, it features low-friction thumbsticks, four face buttons, a 4-way directional pad and a “comfortable” textured grip. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.



