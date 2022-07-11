Popular CamelBak water bottles and tumblers up to 25% off with prices from $14 Prime shipped

Amazon has now launched a notable series of price drops on a wide range of the popular CamelBak water bottles, tumblers, and other drinking vessels with deals from just over $14 for the whole family. One standout offer, among the many, is the 20-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle at *$18.75* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it has gone for closer to $25 across 2022 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before in limited sales. This is at least 25% off and the lowest we can find. Delivering a stainless steel housing in various colorways, the Chute Mag features a “leak-proof” solution for your workouts, road trips, hikes, and on the way to work. It features a sweat-proof insulation that also maintains temperature, a carry handle, and a magnetic top so you don’t loose the lid. More deals and details below.



more…