Sony launches trio of X-Series Bluetooth speakers to get your booty bouncing

The summer is officially here! Yes, it is time to go outside and enjoy the nice warm weather. Whether you go to the park, the beach, or just stay in your own backyard, it is a good idea to have some music playing. After all, some funky tunes can make everything better. While you can play music from your smartphone's built in speakers, that is hardly a great experience -- especially if you are having a party with friends and/or family. To truly have a great music experience, a Bluetooth speaker is an absolute must-have accessory -- it can really… [Continue Reading]