Microsoft Surface Earbuds return to all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $100 (Save 50%)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Down 50% from its normal $200 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only seen a handful of times in the past. These earbuds have an “ultra-comfortable design” as well as “intuitive controls.” You’ll be able to listen to music, take calls, access your favorite smart assistant, and even go up to 24 hours of use before it’s time to charge again. You’ll find that Surface Earbuds connect directly to your Android smartphone, Surface PC, or really any other device. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.



