Elgato’s Ring Light with 2,500-lumen output and variable color temperature returns to $150

For Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $149.99 shipped. Down from $200, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve seen only twice before. Ready to give your streaming setup a nice upgrade, the Ring Light outputs up to 2,500-lumen of light. The premium OSRAM LEDs are flicker-free on video and the built-in diffuser ensures that it delivers soft illumination to your face while streaming. It has a a variable color temperature of 2900K to 7000K which allows you to dial it in to perfectly match your room lighting. Plus, the built-in camera ball mount allows you to independently mount your DSLR or webcam to have an adjustable shooting angle. Elgato’s Ring Light also has a telescopic pole and ball head used for the light itself, which allows for variations in how it’s positioned. Dive into our hands-on review to take a closer look than head below for more.



more…