Chromecast with Google TV shows your favorite content all in one place at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon now offers the Chromecast with Google TV for $39.99 shipped. Other retailers like Best Buy, and Walmart are also getting in on the savings. Down from $50, today’s offer is matching the best price of the year while marking only the third discount of 2022 so far. It comes within $1 of the all-time set over the holidays, and is the best price otherwise. Google’s latest streaming media player arrives with 4K HDR playback and support for all of your favorite content from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, or even Apple TV+. The Google TV features step up from what we’ve seen from Android TV in the past to deliver a convenient place to peruse, search, and find new shows to watch in one hub. Get a better idea of what to expect from the home theater upgrade in our hands-on review and then head below for more.



