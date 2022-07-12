Xbox Series S consoles now $50 off ahead of Prime Day at $250, Series X also in-stock

Adorama is giving gamers another shot at one of the best prices we have tracked on Xbox Series S ahead of Prime Day. The current-generation all-digital console still fetches $300 everywhere, much like the Best Buy listing, but you can now land one for *$249.99 shipped*. That’s a solid $50 off, among the lowest prices we have ever tracked, and an affordable way to jump into current-generation Xbox gaming (or score an extra one for the lake house/guest room). It ships with everything you would expect including the matching wireless Xbox gamepad, the HDMI cable, 512GB of built-in storage, and more. Additional details below.



