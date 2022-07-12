Samsung’s 2,000-nit 49-inch mini-LED 240Hz monitor now $700 off at new low of $1,600

Amazon is offering the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 49-inch curved 4K 240Hz Mini LED Gaming Monitor for $1,599.99 shipped. Regularly going for $2,300, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and saves a total of $700, which is a full 30% off. This ultra-premium monitor offers a lot of features in a single package. For starters, it delivers a 32:9 aspect ratio which essentially offers dual 27-inch screens without a middle bezel. With a resolution of 5120×1440, you’ll find that it also brings a 240Hz refresh rate to the table and an almost unheard of DisplayHDR2000 certification, meaning it can hit a peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Plus, it’s compatible with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for a tear-free experience while gaming. The mini-LED Quantum Matrix panel packs 2,048 local dimming zones for a premium experience all around. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional Samsung gaming monitor deals for Prime Day.



