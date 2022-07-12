OnePlus 10 Pro drops to $800 at Amazon following rare $100 discount, plus more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is discounting a selection of the latest smartphones and accessories from OnePlus. A notable headliner brings its new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB down to $799.99 shipped. Typically fetching $900, this is $100 in savings, the second-best Amazon offer to date, and a rare chance to save on the brand’s latest flagship handset.



OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest smartphone that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect. Head below for more.



more…