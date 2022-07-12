Prime Day game deals: Uncharted Collection, Ghostwire Tokyo, Halo, Mario, much more

*Update: *Amazon is now offering 12 months of Switch Online with your choice of first-party Switch game from the pull-down menu for *$59.99* ($80 value). Titles include some rarely discounted options like Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, and more. Some titles will be live for today only so jump in now.



As part of today’s Prime Day console game deals we are tracking a host of notable carry over Nintendo Switch titles below as well as a series of PlayStation and Xbox titles. One standout is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and only the second notable price drop we have tracked there. Outside of folks that upgraded from the PS4 edition of the Uncharted Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy bundle, this is a great way to bring the adventures of Nathan Drake to your current-generation machine. “Uncover the thrilling cinematic storytelling and the largest blockbuster action set pieces in the UNCHARTED franchise, packed with all the wit, cunning, and over the top moments of the beloved thieves.” Naughty Dog has also introduced a series of enhancements based on the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive trigger experience (DualSense controllers are also on sale for Prime Day right now in all colorways). Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for the rest of today’s Prime Day game deals.



