Jackery Explorer portable power stations up to $340 off starting at $112 for summer

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Jackery’s popular portable power stations. Headlining is its Explorer 240 Portable Power Station for *$175.99 shipped*. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a match of the second-best price yet following today’s $44 discount while marking the best price cut in months. We last saw it down to $6 less back in January, for comparison. Featuring a 240 watt-hour lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports a 200W pure sine wave AC outlet, dual 2.4A USB inputs and a DC car port. Perfect for bringing upcoming camping trips, tailgates, and more, this is a great solution to have on-hand to ensure there’s always some extra power when you need it. Our hands-on review explores those possibilities, and you’ll find additional discounts down below.



