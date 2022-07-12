Apple TV+ scores 51 Primetime Emmy nominations, led by Severance and Ted Lasso

Apple TV+ today received 51 nominations for its content at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. The recognition was led by hit comedy Ted Lasso and this year’s breakout sci-fi workplace drama Severance.



Ted Lasso was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series again, following its awards sweep last year. Severance saw top-line recognition for Best Drama Series, Adam Scott as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, ad both John Turturro and Christopher Walken got Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominations.



