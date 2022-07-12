Google Doodle celebrates the first images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
In a midday surprise, Google has launched a new homepage Doodle celebrating the first five public images taken by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
'Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be known'
LIVE: NASA unveiling more, breathtaking images from James Webb Space Telescope...