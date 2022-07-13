iOttie Prime Day car mount deals from $15: MagSafe Velox charger $37.50 and more

As part of its Prime Day 2022 deals, Amazon is offering a series of notable price drops on the popular iOttie smartphone car mounts and other MagSafe-ready charging units from the brand. Some of our favorites here would have to be the Velox lineup that we have featured previously including the base model Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount at *$18.74* and the Wireless Charging variant at $37.47 shipped for Prime members. Regularly $25 and $50, respectively, these are among the lowest prices we have tracked for both and a great time to bring home one of the better options on the market in the price range. After launching last October, the Velox lineup from iOttie has quickly become some of our favorites for mounting iPhone 12 and 13 on the road. MagSafe-ready, the siliconized prongs deliver a “vice-like grip” and carry that construction throughout to provide a scratch-free home for your Apple handset with a rotating ball joint for the ideal angle. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for more iOttie Prime Day deals.



