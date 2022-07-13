Echelon’s popular Smart Connect fitness bikes, treadmills, and more on sale from $600

If getting fit indoors this summer is on your agenda, Amazon is now rolling out some Prime Day discounts on a series of Echelon workout gear. A favorite has the Echelon EX5 Smart Connect Fitness Bike for *$799.99 shipped*. Normally sitting at $1,000, this is the lowest in several months and matching the third-best price to date at $200 off. Taking on Peloton with a much more affordable price tag and much of the same curated riding experience, this Echelon EX5 bike comes with access to on-demand classes, workouts synced to popular music, and other ways to exercise at home. While it lacks a built-in screen, there’s an integrated mount to dock a tablet or smartphone and the bike will sync all of your ride data over to the companion app for keeping up with your fitness journey. Head below for additional deals including higher-end bikes, rowing machines, and treadmills.



