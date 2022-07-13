ecobee SmartThermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $178.50 low (Save $70), more

Amazon is now offering the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $178.50 shipped. Delivering a new all-time low from the usual $249 price tag, today’s offer amounts to over $70 in savings while beating our previous mention by $21. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the rest of summer and even into the cooler months later this fall. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



