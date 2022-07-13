Microsoft releases KB5015814 update for Windows 11 to fix security flaws and PowerShell issues

For July's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released the KB5015814 update for Windows 11. This security update takes Windows 11 up to build 22000.795 and addresses a number of issues with the operating system. To accompany the release, Microsoft has also provided a handful of Windows 11 tips. The company points out that this particular update includes the improvements that were introduced with last month's KB5014668 update. Importantly, it also addresses a PowerShell issue with blank transcript logs and lost passwords. See also: Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11 Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.0 with great new Windows… [Continue Reading]