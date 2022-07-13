Twitter sues Elon Musk over $44bn takeover deal
Published
The social media firm is trying to force Elon Musk to buy it after he walked away from the deal.Full Article
Published
The social media firm is trying to force Elon Musk to buy it after he walked away from the deal.Full Article
Tesla shares have fallen almost 30% since April 25, the day Twitter agreed to Musk's proposed takeover.
Social media giant Twitter is suing billionaire Elon Musk in an effort to force him to complete his US$44 billion ($70b) takeover..