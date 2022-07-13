Rare price drop on Backbone One iPhone Gaming Controller goes live at $70 (Reg. $100)

As part of its Prime Day Lightning deals, Amazon is now offering a rare price drop on the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone at *$69.99 shipped*. This regularly $100 option doesn’t go on sale very often and will now be marked down for another 9 hours or until stock sells out. Touted as one of the best mobile game controllers – we were big fans of the device in our review – out there for iPhone gaming, Backbone One delivers “analog triggers, tactile buttons, and clickable thumbsticks” alongside pass-through charging via your Lightning port. It also includes a year Backbone+ sub for exclusive perks in the Backbone app that “serves as a hub for all your games, recommends new games, connect with friends, screen record, play on any screen, and more.” Get a closer look in our hands-on video review and more details below.



