Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.60.1 update with important bug fixes for Windows 11 users

It is only a week since Microsoft released PowerToys v0.60.0, complete with various changes, fixes and additions -- many of which were focused on Windows 11. Now the company has pushed out the PowerToys v0.60.1 update with a handful of important fixes. Microsoft describes this as a patch release, but this almost makes it seem unimportant when that is very much not the case. It addresses compatibility issues that existed with PowerRename and ImageResizer in Windows 11, as well as fixing context menu problems and crashes. See also: Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and Windows 11 Microsoft releases… [Continue Reading]