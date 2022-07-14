Sony Announces New PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program, Launching Later This Year

After revealing new titles coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium next week, Sony has taken the wraps off PlayStation Stars, a new initiative aimed to turn casual players into loyal fans. The new program will be launched later this year, but it’s unclear where exactly it will be available. What we do know is that players will be able to join for free and earn rewards by completing campaigns and a variety of activities. Sony’s upcoming “Monthly Check-In” campaign will require players to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns will require players to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster titles in their local time zone. The bottom line is all PlayStation Stars members will have multiple chances to earn loyalty points, which can then be redeemed in a catalog that may include PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. Also, as an additional benefit, PS Plus members enrolled in the progr...