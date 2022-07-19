Warframe Developer Announces New Fantasy MMORPG Soulframe

Digital Extremes, the studio behind critically-acclaimed Warframe free-to-play sci-fi coop game, announced over the weekend a brand-new IP called Soulframe. Revealed during TennCon 2022, Soulframe is free-to-play, original IP, developed in partnership with Airship Syndicate. The new project is helmed by veterans who worked on iconic franchises like Darksiders and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. “We’re a group of passionate, experienced game developers based in Austin, Texas. Our goal is simple: build a lean, fun, independent game studio to create top quality games for a variety of gaming platforms,” said Ryan Stefanelli, President of Airship Studios. The cinematic trailer that introduced the new game invokes themes of romanticism and fantasy, and it’s quite cryptic. Unlike Warframe, which is a sci-fi shooter that plays from a third-person perspective, Soulframe is a first-person fantasy AAA game that focuses on melee combat. “With Soulframe’s...